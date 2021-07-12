Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) PT Raised to C$8.50

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MMX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maverix Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Maverix Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maverix Metals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.32.

MMX opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.10. Maverix Metals has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $6.40.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 70.49%. The company had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Maverix Metals will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This is a positive change from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Maverix Metals by 234,555.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,513,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,087 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Maverix Metals by 84.9% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,568,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 720,157 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Maverix Metals by 37.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 366,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 100,190 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals during the first quarter worth about $743,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

