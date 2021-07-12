McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “McAfee Corp. is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. It creates consumer and business solutions. McAfee Corp. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. McAfee presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFE opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35. McAfee has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $29.36.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.63 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McAfee will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCFE. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,030,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

