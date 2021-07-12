McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) and Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Head-To-Head Review

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) and Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

83.2% of McGrath RentCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of Katapult shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of McGrath RentCorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares McGrath RentCorp and Katapult’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McGrath RentCorp $572.55 million 3.41 $101.98 million $4.16 19.36 Katapult N/A N/A -$31.93 million N/A N/A

McGrath RentCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Katapult.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for McGrath RentCorp and Katapult, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McGrath RentCorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Katapult 0 1 0 0 2.00

Katapult has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.76%. Given Katapult’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Katapult is more favorable than McGrath RentCorp.

Profitability

This table compares McGrath RentCorp and Katapult’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McGrath RentCorp 17.58% 14.83% 7.70% Katapult N/A -563.72% -11.16%

Summary

McGrath RentCorp beats Katapult on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment rents and sells modular buildings designed for use as classrooms, temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, sales offices, construction field offices, restroom buildings, health care clinics, child care facilities, office spaces, and various other purposes; and portable storage containers. The TRS-RenTelco segment rents and sells general purpose electronic test equipment, such as oscilloscopes, amplifiers, analyzers, signal source, and power source test equipment primarily to aerospace, defense, electronics, industrial, research, and semiconductor industries. It also provides communications test equipment, including network and transmission test equipment for various fiber, copper, and wireless networks to the manufacturers of communications equipment and products, electrical and communications installation contractors, field technicians, and service providers. The Adler Tanks segment rents fixed axle steel tanks for storing groundwater, wastewater, volatile organic liquids, sewage, slurry and bio sludge, oil and water mixtures, and chemicals; vacuum containers for sludge and solid materials; dewatering boxes for the separation of water contained in sludge and slurry; and roll-off and trash boxes for temporary storage and transportation of solid waste. The Enviroplex segment manufactures and sells portable classrooms directly to public school districts and other educational institutions in California. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc., doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership. The company offers its services to acquire the online or in-store purchases of electronics, appliances, furniture, musical instruments, and more. Katapult Group, Inc. was formerly known as Cognical Inc and changed its name to Katapult Group, Inc. in February 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.