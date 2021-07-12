MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at Tudor Pickering

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price upped by Tudor Pickering to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$13.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.11.
Shares of MEG stock opened at C$8.64 on Thursday. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.14 and a 52-week high of C$9.60. The firm has a market cap of C$2.62 billion and a PE ratio of -29.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.24.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?
Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.