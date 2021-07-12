MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at Tudor Pickering

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price upped by Tudor Pickering to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$13.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.11.

Shares of MEG stock opened at C$8.64 on Thursday. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.14 and a 52-week high of C$9.60. The firm has a market cap of C$2.62 billion and a PE ratio of -29.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.24.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$901.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 1.3599999 EPS for the current year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

