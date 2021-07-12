Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,522,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,117 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $92,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the first quarter worth $3,860,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,467,000 after purchasing an additional 193,615 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 1.2% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,357,000 after purchasing an additional 49,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCY stock opened at $63.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.40. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. Mercury General had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $951.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.67%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

