Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Acquired by DAFNA Capital Management LLC

DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 152.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mersana Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

MRSN traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.91. 632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,132. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $29.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.45.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 12,779.23%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $30,591.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,446 shares in the company, valued at $433,325.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $57,838.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,797.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,310 shares of company stock valued at $179,342. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mersana Therapeutics Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Featured Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.