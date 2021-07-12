Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Shares Gap Up to $57.02

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.02, but opened at $60.66. Metropolitan Bank shares last traded at $60.66, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $506.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $64,470.75. Also, CFO Greg Sigrist purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 538.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.