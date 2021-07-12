Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Shares Gap Up to $57.02

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.02, but opened at $60.66. Metropolitan Bank shares last traded at $60.66, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $506.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.33.
In other Metropolitan Bank news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $64,470.75. Also, CFO Greg Sigrist purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 538.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Metropolitan Bank Company Profile (NYSE:MCB)
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.