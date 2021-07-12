MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0205 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.
CXE opened at $5.43 on Monday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile
