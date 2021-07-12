MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0205 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

CXE opened at $5.43 on Monday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

