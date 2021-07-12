Michael Midgley Sells 16,107 Shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NYSE:CODA) Stock

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NYSE:CODA) CFO Michael Midgley sold 16,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $153,016.50.

Coda Octopus Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.83. The company had a trading volume of 11,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,850. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $10.17.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

