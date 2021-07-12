Michele M. Meyers Sells 3,897 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Stock

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $303,849.09.

NYSE BKI traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,262. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.