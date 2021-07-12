Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Sets New 1-Year High at $182.96

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $182.96 and last traded at $180.90, with a volume of 179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.70.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.82.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 6,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $946,130.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $9,836,682.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,039 shares of company stock worth $4,960,570 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Campion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $1,366,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $1,689,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

