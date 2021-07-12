Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a neutral rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of MSEX opened at $84.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $88.61.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 26.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $25,851.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $325,351. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSEX. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 75.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

