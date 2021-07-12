Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML) Director Kyle Stevenson Sells 15,000 Shares

Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML) Director Kyle Stevenson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.65, for a total value of C$69,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,327,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,174,735.

Shares of Millennial Lithium stock traded up C$0.47 on Monday, hitting C$3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 137,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,810. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.90. Millennial Lithium Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.20 and a twelve month high of C$5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 54.79, a current ratio of 55.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$326.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.55.

About Millennial Lithium

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium project located in Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

