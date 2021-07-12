Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys New Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,316,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 491.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,000 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $271,499,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 168.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,586,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,094,000 after acquiring an additional 994,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.73.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,266,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,835 shares of company stock valued at $17,154,896. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $288.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 102.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.98. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $293.65.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

