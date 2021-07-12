Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $209,000 in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 127,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,651,000 after buying an additional 2,581,492 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,918,000 after purchasing an additional 487,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $56.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $59.10.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.