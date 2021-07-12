Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

Shares of NYSE MG opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $289.61 million, a P/E ratio of -46.85 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46. Mistras Group has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $12.57.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.90 million. Mistras Group had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mistras Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 18,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at $243,254.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,212.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mistras Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,221,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 123,131 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Mistras Group by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 578,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Mistras Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 554,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 66,114 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in Mistras Group by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 452,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 262,492 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Mistras Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 408,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 87,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

