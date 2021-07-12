Miura Global Management LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Miura Global Management LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. IAC/InterActiveCorp makes up about 3.7% of Miura Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Miura Global Management LLC owned about 0.11% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $20,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,779. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.82.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.