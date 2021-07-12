Miura Global Management LLC Has $100.29 Million Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Miura Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 81.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. First Citizens BancShares comprises about 17.9% of Miura Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Miura Global Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $100,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 45.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of FCNCA traded down $9.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $788.01. 540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,408. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $846.25. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $310.27 and a one year high of $901.17.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $476.30 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 46.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

