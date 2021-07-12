Miura Global Management LLC Invests $10 Million in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH)

Miura Global Management LLC bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 770,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,002,000. VPC Impact Acquisition makes up 1.8% of Miura Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $36,552,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $12,785,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in VPC Impact Acquisition by 185.7% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,363,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,328,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIH traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.91. 1,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,673. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $22.56.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

