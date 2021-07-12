Mizuho Raises Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $250.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZS. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $227.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.42. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $113.81 and a 12-month high of $231.59. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.42, for a total value of $446,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,729.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,575,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,971 shares of company stock valued at $32,876,582. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Zscaler by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in Zscaler by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

