MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) in a research report report published on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 770 ($10.06) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GLE. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Friday.

MJ Gleeson stock opened at GBX 886 ($11.58) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 863.99. MJ Gleeson has a one year low of GBX 512 ($6.69) and a one year high of GBX 910 ($11.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of £516.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

