MKM Partners Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $385.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective lifted by MKM Partners from $336.00 to $385.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $406.20.

NASDAQ COST opened at $412.37 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $414.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $182.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $386.22.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,730 shares of company stock worth $5,277,679. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

