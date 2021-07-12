MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 1,036 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 109,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 36,198 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,712,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in IHS Markit by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.11.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFO opened at $113.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $74.96 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

