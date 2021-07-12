MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 3,891 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service increased its holdings in International Paper by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 621,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,584,000 after purchasing an additional 38,083 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 164,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Finally, Game Creek Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 21,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $62.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.18. International Paper has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

IP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

