MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock opened at $256.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.53. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $181.03 and a 1 year high of $264.71.

