MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMC opened at $142.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.00. The company has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $142.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.56.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

