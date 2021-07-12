MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 4,893 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.88.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $102.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.70. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $61.52 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.57%.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

