MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 539.2% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in McKesson by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,318,000 after buying an additional 313,020 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in McKesson by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 734.1% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 14,615 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in McKesson by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,736.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total transaction of $87,043.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,384.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,510 shares of company stock worth $3,839,054. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $189.10 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $140.85 and a 12 month high of $204.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.28.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

A number of analysts have commented on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.60.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

