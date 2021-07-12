Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 15.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,763,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,145 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $14,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,511,000 after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,018,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,018,000 after acquiring an additional 691,895 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 302,118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 36,024 shares during the period.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MBT opened at $8.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 159.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.