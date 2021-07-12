Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.73 Million

Equities analysts predict that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will post $48.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.84 million. Model N reported sales of $41.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year sales of $189.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $189.31 million to $189.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $213.28 million, with estimates ranging from $210.93 million to $216.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

In related news, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $40,423.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,167.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $161,880.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,964 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,408 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Model N by 33.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,946 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Model N by 31.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,785,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,117,000 after acquiring an additional 669,528 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Model N by 10.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,743,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,652,000 after acquiring an additional 255,829 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Model N by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,569,000 after acquiring an additional 203,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Model N by 48.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,949,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after acquiring an additional 639,749 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.03. Model N has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $48.20.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

