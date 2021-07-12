Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Position Trimmed by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 965.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 293.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 14.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $198.10. 2,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.79 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.56.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.