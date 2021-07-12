Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Mondi in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondi presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.00.

OTCMKTS MONDY opened at $55.47 on Friday. Mondi has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $57.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

