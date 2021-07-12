Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $90.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.46. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $69.54 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.26.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

