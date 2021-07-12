Morgan Stanley Boosts S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $476.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $460.00 to $476.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $434.00.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $414.68 on Thursday. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $419.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $99.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $4,499,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.