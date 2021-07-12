Morgan Stanley Cuts DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $122.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.50.

Shares of DTE opened at $115.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $290.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.96.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 21.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,250,000 after buying an additional 1,061,558 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,987,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,570,000 after purchasing an additional 857,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,970,000 after purchasing an additional 789,003 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1,483.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,623,000 after purchasing an additional 243,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,242,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

