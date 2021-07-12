Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Buy Rating for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $200.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.67.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $139.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -228.87 and a beta of 1.29. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $169.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 47,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,233,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

