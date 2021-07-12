Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Buy Rating for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $200.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.67.
Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $139.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -228.87 and a beta of 1.29. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $169.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 47,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,233,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
