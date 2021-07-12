MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €191.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €191.00 ($224.71) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MTX. Barclays set a €218.00 ($256.47) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €199.00 ($234.12) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTU Aero Engines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €195.71 ($230.25).

MTX traded up €7.50 ($8.82) during trading on Monday, hitting €213.80 ($251.53). 174,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €210.19. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a fifty-two week high of €224.90 ($264.59). The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion and a PE ratio of 149.41.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

