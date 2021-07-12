MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target Raised to C$65.00 at Scotiabank

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$57.50 to C$65.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

MTYFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Shares of MTYFF traded up $5.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.68. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.10. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $51.81.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

