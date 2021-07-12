MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target Raised to C$65.00 at Scotiabank

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$57.50 to C$65.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

MTYFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Shares of MTYFF traded up $5.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.68. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.10. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $51.81.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

