MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Raised to C$64.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James to C$64.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MTY. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Friday. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$57.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$61.31.

Shares of TSE:MTY traded up C$5.13 during trading on Monday, reaching C$68.65. 241,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,112. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.32. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of C$25.88 and a 52-week high of C$68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a PE ratio of -39.71.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 9th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$118.96 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 3.1499999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MTY Food Group news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total value of C$42,829,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,045,843 shares in the company, valued at C$206,337,993.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

