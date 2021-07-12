MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.70

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$64.70 and last traded at C$63.87, with a volume of 26139 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$54.26.

MTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 target price on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$57.50 in a report on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of MTY Food Group to an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$59.06.

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$57.32. The company has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.94.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 9th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$118.96 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 3.1499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MTY Food Group news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of MTY Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total value of C$42,829,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,045,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$206,337,993.

About MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

