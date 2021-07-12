MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.70

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$64.70 and last traded at C$63.87, with a volume of 26139 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$54.26.
MTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 target price on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$57.50 in a report on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of MTY Food Group to an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$59.06.
The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$57.32. The company has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.94.
In other MTY Food Group news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of MTY Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total value of C$42,829,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,045,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$206,337,993.
About MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)
MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.
