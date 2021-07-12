MU DANK Reaches 1-Day Volume of $230,582.00 (DANK)

MU DANK (CURRENCY:DANK) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One MU DANK coin can now be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MU DANK has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. MU DANK has a total market capitalization of $309,638.17 and $230,582.00 worth of MU DANK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MU DANK Coin Profile

DANK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MU DANK’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,283,751 coins. MU DANK’s official Twitter account is @DarkKushDANK

According to CryptoCompare, “DarkKush is a cryptocurrency built for the marijuana community, it's a PoW/PoS hybrid coin. “

MU DANK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MU DANK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MU DANK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MU DANK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

