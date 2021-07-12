MyNeighborAlice Trading Up 51.4% Over Last 7 Days (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 12th. During the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded up 51.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be bought for approximately $6.70 or 0.00020010 BTC on major exchanges. MyNeighborAlice has a market cap of $116.57 million and $114.83 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MyNeighborAlice

ALICE is a coin. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,400,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

