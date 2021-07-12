Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives $47.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.50.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 70,719 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.51%. The business had revenue of $461.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post -58.56 EPS for the current year.
About Nabors Industries
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.
Recommended Story: Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.