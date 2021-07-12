Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.78. Nasdaq posted earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year earnings of $6.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $7.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $275,989,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $156,026,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,768,000 after buying an additional 568,168 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,608,000 after buying an additional 232,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,007,000 after buying an additional 226,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock opened at $175.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq has a one year low of $118.01 and a one year high of $180.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nasdaq (NDAQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.