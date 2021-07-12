National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.90

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.90 and last traded at $52.89, with a volume of 3493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.70.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSA. Truist raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

