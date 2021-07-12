National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.44.

NSA stock opened at $52.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 35,226 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 16,198 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,219,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,946,000 after acquiring an additional 147,438 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

