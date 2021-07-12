Navcoin (NAV) One Day Trading Volume Tops $372,246.00

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $27.63 million and $372,246.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001178 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005869 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00052943 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00031355 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,152,696 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.