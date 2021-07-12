NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Acquired by Engaged Capital LLC

Engaged Capital LLC boosted its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,356,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,188 shares during the quarter. NCR comprises about 6.5% of Engaged Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Engaged Capital LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $89,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 44.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 69.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 165.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. NCR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

In other news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,277,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,751. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.09.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

