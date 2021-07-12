Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 471,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $41,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Neogen by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,264,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,823,000 after purchasing an additional 142,970 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,284,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,970,000 after buying an additional 783,790 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,878,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,978,000 after buying an additional 25,412 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,117,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,584,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,165,000 after acquiring an additional 91,208 shares during the period. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neogen alerts:

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $44.99 on Monday. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 77.57 and a beta of 0.50.

In other Neogen news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 13,001 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $1,221,183.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,421.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $186,375.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,696 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,285.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,915 shares of company stock worth $1,499,164 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.