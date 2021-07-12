NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NBSE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.44.

NBSE stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $150.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of -0.01. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $12.89.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NeuBase Therapeutics news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBSE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 121.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

